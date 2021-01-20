Subdued Q3 earnings, government stake sale weigh on Tata Communications stock

MUMBAI: The Centre's disinvestments have lagged this year, but one bright spot could be stake sale of Tata Communications Ltd .

The government is looking to sell its residual 26.12% stake in Tata Communications, partly through an offer for sale in the stock market and divesting the rest to the Tata Group. The government aims to garner around ₹8,000 crore as part of disinvestment proceeds in the current fiscal ending 31 March.

Tata Communications is among the better performing stocks compared to other public sector units, which the government is struggling to divest. In the past one year, the stock has seen a massive rally of 160%, beating the benchmark index, Nifty500 which gave 18% returns during the same period. But it remains to be seen how this stake sale pans out.

Media reports said that a part of the stake will be sold through offer for sale (OFS) and on the discovered price. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved selling up to 16% stake through OFS and remaining to the Tatas, according to the report. From the perspective of investors, a strategic partner buying this stake will be a positive.

Further, the bid document says that the chunk of shares which will be sold to the Tatas and will be structured in a manner in which it does not trigger an open offer. In simple terms, increased float and lack of open offer could put some short-term pressure on the stock.

Also, the deadline for the stake sale to go through is tight, and that could result in a sub-optimal outcome in extracting the best value.

Shares of Tata Communications fell more than 6% in intraday trade on Wednesday on the NSE. The stock is currently trading at ₹1,054 apiece.

The weakness in the stock could partly be attributed to its subdued December quarter earnings.

Consolidated revenues in Q3FY31 fell 4.1% sequentially to Rs4,220 crore on the back of poor performance of voice and data segments. Analysts attribute the sequential decline in revenues to seasonality and impact of covid-19 on deal conversion. Consolidated net profit fell around 20% q-o-q to Rs309.4 crore. However, a sequential decline in debt of around Rs660 crore, with net debt-to-Ebitda at 1.9times, is a positive, analysts said. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

