Sun Pharma acquires Organon: growth engine or debt trap?

With its $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon, a Merck spinoff, Sun Pharmaceutical has officially embarked on one of the most ambitious overseas expansions ever by an Indian pharmaceutical company. Markets cheered the announcement on 27 April, sending the stock soaring almost 7%.
With its $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon, a Merck spinoff, Sun Pharmaceutical has officially embarked on one of the most ambitious overseas expansions ever by an Indian pharmaceutical company. Markets cheered the announcement on 27 April, sending the stock soaring almost 7%.
This reflects optimism around scale expansion and strategic repositioning. With Organon’s $6.2 billion revenue and $1.9 billion Ebitda in CY25, the combined entity will hit a revenue of $12.4 billion, basis FY25 revenues for Sun Pharma. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
This reflects optimism around scale expansion and strategic repositioning. With Organon’s $6.2 billion revenue and $1.9 billion Ebitda in CY25, the combined entity will hit a revenue of $12.4 billion, basis FY25 revenues for Sun Pharma. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
For a company long seen primarily as a specialty generics exporter, this acquisition strengthens its pivot toward global branded and specialty therapies.
Organon brings three structural advantages – leadership in women’s health – an underpenetrated segment with strong pricing power; a robust biosimilars platform – exactly what the doctor ordered for pharma companies seeking higher-margin growth amid frequent pricing pressures in the competitive generics market; and geographic diversification across 18 large markets generating over $100 million each. The complementary footprint creates presence in all key regions, expanding Europe and adding China and Korea.
The combined entity will become one of the top-3 global women’s health players, rank among the top-7 biosimilars companies, and lift the share of innovative medicines from 20% to 27%.
But the risks – leverage, valuation, and execution – are worth noting.
The transaction will be partly funded by bank financing to cover almost $8 billion of net debt on Organon’s books. This will flip Sun Pharma from a net-cash position to roughly 2.3x net-debt-to-Ebitda. While Organon’s debt is at lower rates, and the management expects cash flows to eventually double, enabling gradual deleveraging back into a net cash position within the next three-four years, the immediate shift in debt profile is meaningful.
“Valuation for the deal works out to be 6.2x trailing EV/Ebitda, which is reasonable,” as per Elara Securities. Organon’s share price had fallen sharply from nearly $40 in 2022 to below $6 by March 2026, thanks to struggling growth with stagnant revenues over several years, and governance concerns, including sales irregularities and leadership changes.
The acquisition is margin and EPS-accretive from the first year, although growth for the combined entity may fall to mid-single digits, compared to 10-12% for Sun Pharma alone, said Mehul Sheth, analyst at HDFC Securities. So, Sun Pharma may be overpaying at $14 a share, a 24% premium over already-rebounding levels.
Cross-border integration remains the final variable, with regulatory systems and commercial structure alignment expected to push closure to 2027. If integration falters, balance sheet could become the story.