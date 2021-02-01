Sun Pharma beats Street expectations thanks to boost in US sales

Fortune’s wheel is ever turning. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which may have seen the first half performance impacted by the pandemic, is gaining back the lost ground. US sales, which remained soft, impacted by lower prescription flows during the pandemic, are picking up pace. This bodes well for the ramp-up of the company’s speciality products portfolio in the US, which also remains crucial for driving growth in the world’s largest healthcare market.

Global speciality drug sales continued to show an improving trend and have crossed pre-covid levels, said the company. Global sales of psoriasis treatment drug Ilumya in the first nine months of this fiscal have already crossedFY20 sales.

View Full Image Rising sales in the US and rebounding domestic growth contribute to better operating performance and earnings for Sun Pharma

The December quarter saw US finished dosage sales grow 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) to $374 million. This compares with a 19.2% drop in fiscal H1, marking a strong reversal in trend. However, the company’s US unit, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, continues to face pricing pressure, having reported a 5.1% decline in sales to $140 million during Q3. Clearly, the growth in speciality portfolio is compensating for pricing pressure and driving growth in the US.

Rebounding India sales are also accruing benefits. Domestic sales growth of 9.4% beat industry growth of 6.4% during Q3. This was on a high base. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services had estimated domestic growth at 3%, but the actual was much higher. With emerging markets and the rest of the world growth supporting it, the company’s consolidated sales from operations at ₹8,782 crore rose 9.2% over Q3 last year. Sun Pharma clocked strong margin performance led by robust US sales excluding Taro, and domestic business, said Bhavesh Gandhi, lead analyst, institutional equities, Yes Securities Ltd.

Reported Ebitda at ₹2,351 crore was up 36.3% y-o-y with margins at 26.8%. However, this has also been supported by lower promotional and travel expenses and hence margin sustenance will be watched for. Net profit for Q3 at ₹1,852 crore, up 102.8% y-o-y, beat analysts’ consensus estimate of ₹1,379 crore comprehensively.

The ramp-up in speciality portfolio sales bodes well for the company’s future earnings growth. Products at Cequa (ophthalmology) and Absorica (dermatology) are contributing to better traction in the US markets. More gains may accrue as other new speciality products gain traction. Nevertheless, competitive intensity for Illumya and Absorica is also set to increase, leading to some caution.

However, rebounding growth traction as evident in Q3 is set to boost sentiment. The stock that has been a laggard in H1 on growth concerns has rebounded well, gaining more than 20% since the start of November. The Street is sensing a reversal in fortunes. Key to further gains will be the continued traction in the speciality range with more products achieving break-even. Resolution of US FDA-related issues concerning the Halol plant can drive prospects too.

