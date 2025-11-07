Sun Pharma investors await clarity on US tariff after weak Q2
India’s largest drugmaker posted modest profit growth in Q2FY26 as US sales fell and input costs rose. Investors now look for clarity on potential US import tariffs and their impact on margins.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), adjusted for forex translation, rose a modest 8% year-on-year in the September quarter (Q2FY26) to ₹4,100 crore, weighed down by a decline in US sales and higher raw material costs. Consequently, Ebitda growth for the half year ended September (H1FY26) stood at 9.4%, lower than the 14.7% clocked in FY25.