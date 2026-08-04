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Sun Pharma’s premium push cushions US generics pain in Q1, but valuations look full

Shubham Dilawari
3 min read4 Aug 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Sun Pharma shares hit a fresh 52-week high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,046.90, indicating that investor optimism around the company's growth strategy.
Sun Pharma shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹2,046.90, indicating that investor optimism around the company's growth strategy.(REUTERS)
Summary

India formulations and innovative medicines drive growth in Q1FY27, with management reiterating FY27 guidance. Margins face near-term pressure from investments and the Organon acquisition.

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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's June quarter (Q1FY27) performance was steady rather than spectacular. Consolidated revenue rose 10% year-on-year to 15,183 crore, outpacing the company's high single-digit growth guidance for FY27. Yet management stuck to its guidance.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's June quarter (Q1FY27) performance was steady rather than spectacular. Consolidated revenue rose 10% year-on-year to 15,183 crore, outpacing the company's high single-digit growth guidance for FY27. Yet management stuck to its guidance.

The quarter highlighted Sun Pharma's continued shift towards higher-margin businesses. Strong growth in India formulations and innovative medicines more than offset weakness in the US generics business.

The quarter highlighted Sun Pharma's continued shift towards higher-margin businesses. Strong growth in India formulations and innovative medicines more than offset weakness in the US generics business.

India formulations, which contributed 36% of Q1 consolidated revenue, was the fastest-growing segment. Sales rose 16% year-on-year to 5,475 crore, led by cardiovascular (CVD), central nervous system (CNS) and gastro-ortho therapies. Around 40% of the growth came from higher volumes and 20% from new launches, indicating healthy prescription gains.

Also Read | Son rise at Sun: Decoding the architecture of Dilip Shanghvi’s global empire

Sun Pharma introduced five products in India during the quarter, and strengthened its GLP-1 market position, becoming the second-largest player in generic injectable semaglutide and the only Indian company offering a semaglutide auto-injector.

Its innovative medicines portfolio also maintained strong momentum. Revenue increased 12.8% year-on-year to $351 million, accounting for 21.9% of total sales. Growth was broad-based across the US and international markets, driven Ilumya, Odomzo and Cequa.

The innovative medicines business also supported growth in emerging markets, where revenue rose 15.4% year-on-year to 2,945 crore, or 19.4% of consolidated sales. However, in dollar terms, emerging market revenue grew only 4%, slowing from 13.6% in FY26. Management attributed the moderation to geopolitical disruptions and challenging macroeconomic conditions in certain countries.

The US formulations business remained the weak spot. Revenue fell 9.7% year-on-year to $427 million, hurt by lower generic sales following continued erosion in Lenalidomide and increased competition in certain products. Even so, management said Leqselvi continues to gain traction, with prescriptions and the number of prescribing physicians increasing each month.

Also Read | Sun Pharma mega deal for Organon signals fading US generics allure

Margin outlook

Profitability reflected these cross-currents. Consolidated Ebitda margin contracted 133 basis points year-on-year to 28.1%, mainly due to lower foreign-exchange gains, higher spending on new product launches and acquisition-related costs. But for the high lenalidomide contribution in the base quarter, management indicated that underlying Ebitda margin would have improved. Gross margin expanded 95 basis points to 80.5%, led by a richer product mix with a higher contribution from innovative medicines and branded generics.

The Organon acquisition is expected to close in Q4FY27. Management expects only a modest initial contribution given the mature nature of the acquired portfolio.

“Although Sun stands to benefit from Organon’s specialty platform over the medium term, with revenue and cost synergies likely to materialize gradually,” said JM Financial Institutional Securities. “The merger is also expected to enhance annual free-cash-flow generation to 2x by FY29. Beyond the integration, we believe the company's strategy is likely to increasingly focus on inorganic growth, as both businesses have limited organic growth drivers at their combined scale.”

Also Read | Sun’s rise in the West: Its deal to acquire Organon looks like a bargain

In the domestic market, prescription growth, new launches and the expanding semaglutide portfolio should support market share gains.

“Strong domestic performance, Ilumya approval in psoriatic arthritis, growth in Unloxcyt and Leqselvi and Semaglutide launch in key markets are key growth drivers, before Organon M&A is completed,” said Nuvama Research.

The richer product mix should support gross margins going ahead. However, Ebitda margin could come under pressure from higher R&D spending, investments in innovative products, persistent weakness in US generics, and Organon’s acquisition-related costs.

Sun Pharma shares hit a fresh 52-week high of 2,046.90 on Friday, suggesting investors are capturing the optimism, for now. The stock trades at 35.5x its FY27 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg.

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Meet the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated wiRead more

th Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketSun Pharma’s premium push cushions US generics pain in Q1, but valuations look full

Sun Pharma’s premium push cushions US generics pain in Q1, but valuations look full

Shubham Dilawari
3 min read4 Aug 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Sun Pharma shares hit a fresh 52-week high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,046.90, indicating that investor optimism around the company's growth strategy.
Sun Pharma shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹2,046.90, indicating that investor optimism around the company's growth strategy.(REUTERS)
Summary

India formulations and innovative medicines drive growth in Q1FY27, with management reiterating FY27 guidance. Margins face near-term pressure from investments and the Organon acquisition.

Gift this article

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's June quarter (Q1FY27) performance was steady rather than spectacular. Consolidated revenue rose 10% year-on-year to 15,183 crore, outpacing the company's high single-digit growth guidance for FY27. Yet management stuck to its guidance.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's June quarter (Q1FY27) performance was steady rather than spectacular. Consolidated revenue rose 10% year-on-year to 15,183 crore, outpacing the company's high single-digit growth guidance for FY27. Yet management stuck to its guidance.

The quarter highlighted Sun Pharma's continued shift towards higher-margin businesses. Strong growth in India formulations and innovative medicines more than offset weakness in the US generics business.

The quarter highlighted Sun Pharma's continued shift towards higher-margin businesses. Strong growth in India formulations and innovative medicines more than offset weakness in the US generics business.

India formulations, which contributed 36% of Q1 consolidated revenue, was the fastest-growing segment. Sales rose 16% year-on-year to 5,475 crore, led by cardiovascular (CVD), central nervous system (CNS) and gastro-ortho therapies. Around 40% of the growth came from higher volumes and 20% from new launches, indicating healthy prescription gains.

Also Read | Son rise at Sun: Decoding the architecture of Dilip Shanghvi’s global empire

Sun Pharma introduced five products in India during the quarter, and strengthened its GLP-1 market position, becoming the second-largest player in generic injectable semaglutide and the only Indian company offering a semaglutide auto-injector.

Its innovative medicines portfolio also maintained strong momentum. Revenue increased 12.8% year-on-year to $351 million, accounting for 21.9% of total sales. Growth was broad-based across the US and international markets, driven Ilumya, Odomzo and Cequa.

The innovative medicines business also supported growth in emerging markets, where revenue rose 15.4% year-on-year to 2,945 crore, or 19.4% of consolidated sales. However, in dollar terms, emerging market revenue grew only 4%, slowing from 13.6% in FY26. Management attributed the moderation to geopolitical disruptions and challenging macroeconomic conditions in certain countries.

The US formulations business remained the weak spot. Revenue fell 9.7% year-on-year to $427 million, hurt by lower generic sales following continued erosion in Lenalidomide and increased competition in certain products. Even so, management said Leqselvi continues to gain traction, with prescriptions and the number of prescribing physicians increasing each month.

Also Read | Sun Pharma mega deal for Organon signals fading US generics allure

Margin outlook

Profitability reflected these cross-currents. Consolidated Ebitda margin contracted 133 basis points year-on-year to 28.1%, mainly due to lower foreign-exchange gains, higher spending on new product launches and acquisition-related costs. But for the high lenalidomide contribution in the base quarter, management indicated that underlying Ebitda margin would have improved. Gross margin expanded 95 basis points to 80.5%, led by a richer product mix with a higher contribution from innovative medicines and branded generics.

The Organon acquisition is expected to close in Q4FY27. Management expects only a modest initial contribution given the mature nature of the acquired portfolio.

“Although Sun stands to benefit from Organon’s specialty platform over the medium term, with revenue and cost synergies likely to materialize gradually,” said JM Financial Institutional Securities. “The merger is also expected to enhance annual free-cash-flow generation to 2x by FY29. Beyond the integration, we believe the company's strategy is likely to increasingly focus on inorganic growth, as both businesses have limited organic growth drivers at their combined scale.”

Also Read | Sun’s rise in the West: Its deal to acquire Organon looks like a bargain

In the domestic market, prescription growth, new launches and the expanding semaglutide portfolio should support market share gains.

“Strong domestic performance, Ilumya approval in psoriatic arthritis, growth in Unloxcyt and Leqselvi and Semaglutide launch in key markets are key growth drivers, before Organon M&A is completed,” said Nuvama Research.

The richer product mix should support gross margins going ahead. However, Ebitda margin could come under pressure from higher R&D spending, investments in innovative products, persistent weakness in US generics, and Organon’s acquisition-related costs.

Sun Pharma shares hit a fresh 52-week high of 2,046.90 on Friday, suggesting investors are capturing the optimism, for now. The stock trades at 35.5x its FY27 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated wiRead more

th Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketSun Pharma’s premium push cushions US generics pain in Q1, but valuations look full
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