Sun Pharma’s premium push cushions US generics pain in Q1, but valuations look full

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's June quarter (Q1FY27) performance was steady rather than spectacular. Consolidated revenue rose 10% year-on-year to ₹15,183 crore, outpacing the company's high single-digit growth guidance for FY27. Yet management stuck to its guidance.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's June quarter (Q1FY27) performance was steady rather than spectacular. Consolidated revenue rose 10% year-on-year to ₹15,183 crore, outpacing the company's high single-digit growth guidance for FY27. Yet management stuck to its guidance.
The quarter highlighted Sun Pharma's continued shift towards higher-margin businesses. Strong growth in India formulations and innovative medicines more than offset weakness in the US generics business.
The quarter highlighted Sun Pharma's continued shift towards higher-margin businesses. Strong growth in India formulations and innovative medicines more than offset weakness in the US generics business.
India formulations, which contributed 36% of Q1 consolidated revenue, was the fastest-growing segment. Sales rose 16% year-on-year to ₹5,475 crore, led by cardiovascular (CVD), central nervous system (CNS) and gastro-ortho therapies. Around 40% of the growth came from higher volumes and 20% from new launches, indicating healthy prescription gains.
Sun Pharma introduced five products in India during the quarter, and strengthened its GLP-1 market position, becoming the second-largest player in generic injectable semaglutide and the only Indian company offering a semaglutide auto-injector.
Its innovative medicines portfolio also maintained strong momentum. Revenue increased 12.8% year-on-year to $351 million, accounting for 21.9% of total sales. Growth was broad-based across the US and international markets, driven Ilumya, Odomzo and Cequa.
The innovative medicines business also supported growth in emerging markets, where revenue rose 15.4% year-on-year to ₹2,945 crore, or 19.4% of consolidated sales. However, in dollar terms, emerging market revenue grew only 4%, slowing from 13.6% in FY26. Management attributed the moderation to geopolitical disruptions and challenging macroeconomic conditions in certain countries.
The US formulations business remained the weak spot. Revenue fell 9.7% year-on-year to $427 million, hurt by lower generic sales following continued erosion in Lenalidomide and increased competition in certain products. Even so, management said Leqselvi continues to gain traction, with prescriptions and the number of prescribing physicians increasing each month.
Margin outlook
Profitability reflected these cross-currents. Consolidated Ebitda margin contracted 133 basis points year-on-year to 28.1%, mainly due to lower foreign-exchange gains, higher spending on new product launches and acquisition-related costs. But for the high lenalidomide contribution in the base quarter, management indicated that underlying Ebitda margin would have improved. Gross margin expanded 95 basis points to 80.5%, led by a richer product mix with a higher contribution from innovative medicines and branded generics.
The Organon acquisition is expected to close in Q4FY27. Management expects only a modest initial contribution given the mature nature of the acquired portfolio.
“Although Sun stands to benefit from Organon’s specialty platform over the medium term, with revenue and cost synergies likely to materialize gradually,” said JM Financial Institutional Securities. “The merger is also expected to enhance annual free-cash-flow generation to 2x by FY29. Beyond the integration, we believe the company's strategy is likely to increasingly focus on inorganic growth, as both businesses have limited organic growth drivers at their combined scale.”
In the domestic market, prescription growth, new launches and the expanding semaglutide portfolio should support market share gains.
“Strong domestic performance, Ilumya approval in psoriatic arthritis, growth in Unloxcyt and Leqselvi and Semaglutide launch in key markets are key growth drivers, before Organon M&A is completed,” said Nuvama Research.
The richer product mix should support gross margins going ahead. However, Ebitda margin could come under pressure from higher R&D spending, investments in innovative products, persistent weakness in US generics, and Organon’s acquisition-related costs.
Sun Pharma shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹2,046.90 on Friday, suggesting investors are capturing the optimism, for now. The stock trades at 35.5x its FY27 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg.