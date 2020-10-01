Sun Pharma’s investor fortunes hinge on speciality product ramp-up

Sun Pharmaceuticals stock has lagged the Nifty Pharma index over the past two months, slipping about 6% against the index’s gains of about 5% during this period.

One reason for the stock’s underperformance is slow growth of its speciality product sales. With heavy investments required in speciality products, the sales dip of 38% sequentially in Q1 had an impact on the company’s performance. But the Street is pinning hopes on a ramp-up to drive its earnings.

Sales of some speciality products have increased post the pandemic as Sun Pharma has several speciality products under its belt. Sun’s revenue from Illumya has recovered from its lows recently due to covid-19, said analysts. Further, the product launch in Japan could add another lever of revenue expansion, and margins.

“The operating leverage from the ramp-up in the specialty business can drive meaningful margin expansion," said analysts at JP Morgan India in a client note.

But note the ramp-up in speciality products entails higher investments in research and development. It’s also vastly different from generics business. Analysts say that the business requires superior R&D capabilities and risk appetite. As such, Sun’s R&D expenses are expected to increase in the coming quarters.

“While R&D expenses (6% of sales in FY20) remain low management expects an increase (guidance of 7-8% of sales) in the medium-term to develop new speciality products and add to additional indications for existing products," said analysts at Dolat Capital in a client note.

Further, trials for some of its products were impacted due to covid-19, and as such the company faces some hurdles in new product development. Nevertheless, the margin profile could improve on higher speciality sales on a meaningful pickup in specialty products.

“The sustainability of Sun Pharma’s US earnings is getting better (Taro accounted for 40% of Ebitda at peak). Improving margins on the back of speciality sales should increase confidence in earnings," said the JP Morgan report.

Still, the US regulatory overhang has been another drag. Its Halol facility is under official action indicated status, which could hamper the progress in new drug launches in the US. The US pricing environment continues to remain challenging for generics, as per analysts.

Meanwhile, domestic growth is likely to pick up this quarter with clinics and hospitals re-opening gradually.

Even so, the stock’s price-earnings multiple of about 22 times FY22 earnings is not quite inexpensive. Besides, any increase in research expenses could impact margins in the near term, while the ramp-up in speciality products could still take some time due to covid-19 disruption.









