Sun Pharma’s margin improvements drive earnings beat

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd impressed with its strong September quarter performance. Growth remained strong across geographies, with India sales at ₹3,188 crore, contributing a third to overall revenues, leading the show and rising 26% year-on-year. Emerging market sales contributed about a fifth to overall sales, growing 16% over last year

In the US, the world's largest pharmaceutical market, Sun Pharma’s speciality portfolio has continued to ramp up, driving performance despite the company’s generic business seeing regular pricing pressure. Its US subsidiary, Taro, posted Q2 FY22 sales of $132 million, down 8% on year, while adjusted net profit fell 45% to $25 million. Speciality portfolio, however, helped the company's sales in the US at $361 million, marking a growth of 8% year-on-year.

Global speciality business grew 43%, with Ilumya leading the growth. The launch of Winlevi in the US and Ilumya in Canada are expected to help further.

“Sun Pharma delivered yet another robust quarterly performance, with the beat on margins led by domestic formulation, emerging markets and sustained momentum in global speciality sales," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

What's more, margins have remained strong and ahead of analysts expectations. “Sun Pharma clocked a surprise as gross margin up 100 bps sequentially in an environment where peer commentary has constantly highlighted elevated input cost pressures," said analysts as Bhavesh Gandhi at Yes Securities Ltd.

While some of the costs such as travel, promotion, among others, that have remained subdued due to the pandemic may come back over time, analysts feel that structural factors such as improved gross margin due to speciality sales, reduced costs related to development of speciality products will keep margins elevated compared to the past.

Not surprising then that analysts have been raising their earnings estimates.

Those at MOFSL said, “We raise our earnings estimate by 7% and 3% for FY22 and FY23 respectively factoring in a continued ramp-up in the Ilumya-led specialty portfolio, faster growth in non-COVID, chronic therapy sales in domestic formulations."

Superior traction in emerging markets and deferred R&D spending on speciality clinical trials are also some of the reasons for these earnings upgrades. With regular improvement in prospects, Sun Pharma's s stock has risen almost 34% so far this fiscal.

