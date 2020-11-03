Sun Pharma's stock gets a boost as specialty products deliver the goods

Despite increases in costs during the quarter particularly on operations and research and development, Sun Pharma beat the Street’s estimates quite well. Ebitda margins came at 25.6% in Q2, which is about 130 basis points higher sequentially, and well over last year’s levels. Ebitda is earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Of course, some of the operational expenses are likely to rebound further with the easing of lockdowns. Besides, Sun is also likely to increase its field force as well.