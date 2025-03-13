Sun Pharma is betting big on speciality. Will it pay off?
Summary
- Analysts expect Sun to continue to be more aggressive in chasing speciality assets, but a successful launch is necessary for the stock to gain brownie points.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s latest acquisition of US-based Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is good news for its speciality business–an area of focus. Checkpoint is an immunotherapy and targeted oncology company. The move will help Sun Pharma expand its portfolio of products for skin cancer within the speciality business.