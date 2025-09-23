Threat of US tariffs hangs over Sun Pharma’s specialty business
While pharma is currently exempt from US tariffs, the sector is under investigation and could face levies depending on the outcome. These would hit Sun Pharma’s specialty business – which grew almost three times faster than the overall business over FY21-25 – the hardest.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd expects a limited impact from the US government’s most favoured nation (MFN) drug pricing directive, management told analysts at a meeting last week. The directive requires US agencies to ensure that the price of a prescription drug in the US is no higher than its lowest price in other developed countries. Sun faces low MFN risk thanks to its focus on specialty products, which have limited exposure to Medicaid, the US health insurance program that covers individuals and families with low income and resources.