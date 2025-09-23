Threat of US tariffs hangs over Sun Pharma’s specialty business

Tariff cloud

The US’s 50% tariff on Indian imports brings significant uncertainty for the company. While pharma is currently exempted, the sector is under investigation to determine if its imports threaten US national security, and could face tariffs depending on the outcome. Sun’s management expects generic pharma products to retain their exemption. The specialty business may face higher tariffs, but the company’s manufacturing presence across geographies should help preserve its US market revenue. For now, it has no plans to increase its manufacturing footprint in the US, though it will look to manufacture more products in existing US facilities, management said.