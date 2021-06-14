Sun TV Network Ltd ’s March quarter financial results are decent. Its standalone Ebitda has increased by 8.6% year-on-year to nearly ₹547 crore. Ebitda margin has expanded by 143 basis points compared to the same period last year to almost 70%, helped by a decline in employee cost and other expenses as a percentage of revenues.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The company’s dividend payout has come as a dampener for investors. For the financial year 2021, the dividend payout dropped to ₹5 per share from ₹25 per share in FY20.

“The steep reduction in dividend payout to 13% versus average of 49% over the last five years, despite cash and cash equivalents of ₹4140 crore, was a key negative," said analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 13 June. The broking firm added, “Post disappointment in FY21, we are estimating rebound in dividend payout from FY22, given the strong cash position."

For the March quarter, Sun TV’s revenues have increased by 6.4% year-on-year to ₹782 crore, helped by better-than-expected advertising revenues, which were up 8%. Hereon, investors will watch the recovery in advertising revenues closely.

“Ad revenues reverted to a positive growth trajectory after eight consecutive quarters of declines. Management was sanguine regarding the way forward and is hopeful of touching FY20 ad revenues this fiscal, while ongoing covid wave has disrupted the momentum," said Emkay’s analysts. #

Sun TV’s advertising revenues declined by about 26% year-on-year for the financial year 2021 while subscription revenues increased by around 10%. For the March quarter, subscription revenues have increased by 7%, which is not too exciting.

In the near-term, the second covid wave is likely to weigh on the performance. As analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 12 June, “We revise our FY22E Ebitda/ profit after-tax estimates by 9%/6%, weighed by the impact of the second wave. However, we maintain our FY23E estimates, building growth of 13%/19% over FY20."

To be sure, shares of Sun TV have declined by around 9% from its 52-week highs seen on the National Stock Exchange. “We see the delayed investment in OTT as a key risk that could dilute its competitive position," point out Motilal Oswal’s analysts.

