Sun TV's Q4 show doesn't disappoint but dividend payout underwhelms

In the near-term, the second covid wave is likely to weigh on the performance. As analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 12 June, “We revise our FY22E Ebitda/ profit after-tax estimates by 9%/6%, weighed by the impact of the second wave. However, we maintain our FY23E estimates, building growth of 13%/19% over FY20."