Sunflame adds spark to V-Guard’s kitchen appliances portfolio

V-guard expects the transaction to be earnings per share neutral in FY24 and accretive thereafter. The acquisition is valued at 1.9 times price to sales (P/S) for FY22. This is reasonably priced when compared to the acquisition of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd by Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd in the earlier part of CY22. The consideration for Crompton deal was around ₹2,080 crore for about 81% stake, which implies P/S of 2.5-3 times basis FY21 financials, say analysts at Jefferies India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}