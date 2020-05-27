On Sunday, ITC Ltd said it will acquire 100% stake in Sunrise Foods Pvt. Ltd, a firm operating in spices under the ‘Sunrise’ brand.

When the markets opened on Tuesday, a day when the Nifty 50 index declined marginally, ITC’s shares increased by nearly 3%. Markets were closed on Monday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Sunrise has a strong presence in eastern India. ITC hasn’t disclosed the deal value yet. Though analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities expect it to be at an enterprise value of about ₹2000 crore (4 times and 30 times FY2019 EV/sales and EV/Ebitda). Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation; a key measure of profitability.

Overall, analysts view the Sunrise deal as a positive development for ITC’s non-cigarettes FMCG business. Plus, ITC is sitting on a handsome cash pile of more than ₹30000 crore, which is helpful to pursue inorganic growth opportunities.

Analysts from Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd point out, “Sunrise will give ITC strength in East India in spices, and ITC will be able to leverage the products across India using its distribution strength." Here, ITC's agri sourcing capabilities are expected to be helpful to lower costs and scale up the business to a much larger size over the next few years.

ITC’s non-cigarettes FMCG revenues for financial year 2019 stood at ₹12500 crore and for nine-month ended December (9MFY20) were at ₹9600 crore. The company is looking to ramp up revenues from the segment to ₹100000 crore by 2030.

Even so, currently, for the ITC stock, fortunes of the cigarette business remain crucial, given the large contribution in the overall scheme of things. Revenues from the cigarettes business for 9MFY20 accounted for about 40% of the company’s total revenues. However, the share of the cigarette’s business in profit is much higher at about 85% at the earnings before interest and tax level.

Unfortunately, outlook isn’t bright. Analysts expect the first half of this financial year to be muted owing to the nationwide lockdown and the resultant impact on volumes. As such, ITC’s investors have always worried about tax increases for cigarettes. In Budget 2020, excise duties on cigarettes were raised. Given the stress on government finances, analysts reckon possibilities of further hikes cannot be ruled. These concerns may cap expansion in valuations, going ahead. Although, it is comforting to note that ITC stock’s valuations are not demanding. Currently, the shares trade at 15 times estimated earnings for this financial year, based on Bloomberg data.

