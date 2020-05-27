Sunrise deal aside, ITC stock needs cigarettes to burn brighter

Unfortunately, outlook isn’t bright. Analysts expect the first half of this financial year to be muted owing to the nationwide lockdown and the resultant impact on volumes. As such, ITC’s investors have always worried about tax increases for cigarettes. In Budget 2020, excise duties on cigarettes were raised. Given the stress on government finances, analysts reckon possibilities of further hikes cannot be ruled. These concerns may cap expansion in valuations, going ahead. Although, it is comforting to note that ITC stock’s valuations are not demanding. Currently, the shares trade at 15 times estimated earnings for this financial year, based on Bloomberg data.