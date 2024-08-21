New launches, Dubai entry elevate Sunteck Realty’s pre-sales outlook
Summary
- Sunteck is eyeing over 30-35% y-o-y pre-sales growth in FY25, backed by new launches even though there were no new launches in Q1.
MUMBAI : The odds are gradually turning in the favour of Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty Ltd. In 2024, the stock has gained 40%, beating the Nifty Realty index.Increased traction in existing and recently completed projects is driving momentum.Pre-sales or bookings in the June quarter (Q1FY25) rose 30% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹502 crore, led by the high-end Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) project and Naigaon Maxx World project, which is priced at a relatively lower-end.