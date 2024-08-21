New launches, Dubai entry elevate Sunteck Realty’s pre-sales outlook

Sunteck goes international

A bigger takeaway from Q1FY25 is Sunteck's entry into the international market.It resolved a long-pending legal dispute with a joint venture (JV) partner, Grand Valley General Trading Llc.Both parties have formed a new development company, Sunteck Mas Real Estate Development Llc, and will be launching a luxury project in Downtown Dubai.This project's estimated gross development value is around ₹9,000 crore, with a total development potential of around 1 million square feet. This JV is a 50:50 (profit-share) between the two parties, and this project is expected to be launched within the next 12-15 months.