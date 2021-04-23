Sunteck Realty sees robust pre-sales in Q4FY21; new launches key stock catalyst

In a report dated 19 April, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities pointed out that the company's sales mix has shifted from 64% of sales from BKC in FY2016 to a more modest 6% of sales in FY2020. "The key shift for Sunteck has come from the change in the company’s strategy with new projects in Naigaon that have been supplemented by similar low-cost projects in Vasai, Vasind and more recently Borival," said the report.