Sunteck Realty readies recipe for a strong FY26 even as shares await a rebound
Sunteck’s shares are down 27% in the last one year versus the Nifty Realty index’s 10% decline. While strong balance sheet is one of the key positives, what are the growth concerns moving ahead?
Sunteck Realty Ltd was recently appointed as the developer for the redevelopment of a housing society in Mumbai’s Andheri (East). The gross development value (GDV) or revenue potential of this project is estimated at ₹1,100 crore, as per media reports. This is a 2.5-acre land parcel and about 275,000 square feet will be available for free sale.