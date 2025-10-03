Sunteck bets on ultra-luxury to drive growth, but Q2 relies on existing projects
Summary
However, concerns linger around a likely softness in housing sales in MMR amid tariff-related uncertainties and layoffs in the Indian IT sector, which could affect future housing demand.
Sunteck Realty Ltd plans to unveil ultra-luxury housing projects in Mumbai and Dubai under the Emaance brand over the next 12 months. Residences under this brand will be priced upwards of ₹2.5 lakh per square foot.
