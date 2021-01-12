Sunteck Realty stock hits fresh high as new bookings jump 7%

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect the company's sales in to remain weak at BKC and Naigaon while reduction in stamp duty in MMR could likely push up sales in ODC Avenue 1 and 2 which are near completion. "Collections at Naigaon are likely to pick up with completion of construction at seven ongoing towers. We expect revenues of ₹220 crore (+15% y-o-y) with Ebitda margin of 24.5%, said the Kotak report dated 6 January. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.