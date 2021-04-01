Subscribe
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Sunteck Realty stock up 4% on new land acquisition for luxury project

Sunteck Realty stock up 4% on new land acquisition for luxury project

A file photo of a Sunteck Realty project in Mumbai.
1 min read . 10:44 AM IST Harsha Jethmalani

  • The residential project in the western suburbs of the city is spread across seven acres and will have a development potential of approximately 1 million square feet

MUMBAI: City-based Sunteck Realty Limited has entered a joint development agreement with a landowner of a seven-acre land parcel at Borivali West. It plans to develop a luxury residential project here and foresees sales revenue of Rs1,750 crore from the project over the next five years.

Reacting to this, shares of Sunteck Realty surged nearly 4% on the National Stock Exchange in opening deals on Thursday. The stock currently trades at Rs291 apiece.

Also Read | Inside Mumbai’s new extortion economy

Foreign brokerage CLSA sees this development as a postive for the company. It expects the company to generate an Ebitda margin of around 40% from the Borivali project. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization. This compares with an Ebitda of 30%-35% that it gets from its projects in Naigaon, Vasai and Vasind. CLSA has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs460.

It should be noted that the company's projects in Vasind, Thane and Vasai are in the affordable category, which have comparatively lower margins when compared to a premium project.

Domestic brokerage house Antique Stock Broking Ltd has welcomed the move to acquire this project under an asset-light joint development agreement model.

According to some other sector analysts, the asset-light joint development model is cost effective, provides greater flexibility and stable growth to the developers. Also, the revenue generation is comparatively faster than traditional method of developing properties.

In a press release the company said, this residential project in the western suburbs of the city is spread across seven acres and will have a development potential of approximately 1 million square feet.

