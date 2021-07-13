Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty Ltd saw some disruption in its sales momentum in the June quarter due to second wave of covid. In its operational update, the real estate developer said that it saw pre-sales of Rs176 crore in Q1FY22, down 53% on a sequential basis. On a year-on-year basis, given the low base pre-sales volumes grew 74%.

Even though its collection efficiency improved from a year-ago period, they were adversely impacted by the restricted mobility in its key market of Mumbai. In the June quarter, collections at Rs172 crore, were down 46% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Shares of the company rose nearly 8% on the NSE in early morning trade on Tuesday. Analysts say, the company has managed to offload inventory in its mid-income segment, which is positive. Sunteck's mid-income project in Oshiwara sold Rs76 crore and affordable project in Naigaon sold Rs65 crore. This segment contributed around 80% to its total pre-sales in the quarter.

Analysts at foreign research house CLSA are upbeat on this stock due to the strong ramp-up of its mid-income & affordable housing portfolio. CLSA also favours the stock for its asset-light approach, strong balance sheet, and healthy profitability. It should be noted that in FY21, the company acquired three new projects under the asset-light strategy totalling 8 million square feet. These are located at Vasai, Vasind and Borivali in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Further, CLSA has increased Sunteck's pre-sale estimates by 12% and 9% for FY22 and FY23, respectively, which has resulted in upward revisions to earnings per share.

Apart from these factors, the company is also among the key beneficiaries of the ongoing consolidation in the real estate sector. Listed companies in this segment are expected to gain market share from smaller and regional players who are struggling to meet their working capital requirements.

That said, investors in the stock would be keenly watching out for pick-up of sales momentum in its luxury segment, which was among the most impacted by the pandemic.

