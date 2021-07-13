Sunteck Realty stock up 8% on robust sales in mid-income segment in Q1FY21

Analysts at foreign research house CLSA are upbeat on this stock due to the strong ramp-up of its mid-income & affordable housing portfolio. CLSA also favours the stock for its asset-light approach, strong balance sheet, and healthy profitability. It should be noted that in FY21, the company acquired three new projects under the asset-light strategy totalling 8 million square feet. These are located at Vasai, Vasind and Borivali in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

