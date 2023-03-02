Sunteck's Upgrad leasing deal to aid free cash flows
- By FY24, Sunteck's management targets to launch 7.5msf of projects that will support the 25-30% pre--sales growth targets
Mumbai-based luxury real estate developer Sunteck Realty Ltd has leased out around 0.2 million square feet (msf) of the built-up area of its premium commercial building Sunteck BKC51 to Upgrad Education Pvt. Ltd (Upgrad) for a lease term of 29 years.
