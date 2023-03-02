Sunteck's Upgrad leasing deal to aid free cash flows

Meanwhile, on the residential side of the business, Q3FY23 pre-sales were robust at Rs396 crore. For FY23, it's management has reiterated pre-sales guidance of Rs1,800 crore. Further, Sunteck will continue to aggressively scout for business development opportunities going ahead. By FY24, management targets to launch 7.5msf of projects that will support the 25-30% presales growth targets. So, the pace of launches will be a key monitorable for investors in this stock, said analysts.