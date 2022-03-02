Super 15: Stocks benefitting from rising popularity of ESG theme

In a post-Covid world, conscious investing has gained lot of traction among investors. In fact, in 2021, at a global platform, India made a commitment to reach net carbon zero by 2070. With the environment, social and governance (ESG) theme fast catching-up, analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd have outlined key considerations for investors and picked stocks from five sectors to bet on this theme. They are as follows:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}