Supply constraints are airlines’ Achilles heel
Summary
- The number of domestic air passengers rose by a mere 1% year-on-year in February (adjusted for the extra day this leap year), the slowest growth in the past 24 months. But there are signs that this will pick up.
Supply-side issues are a pressing worry for the Indian aviation industry. Not only have aircraft been grounded because of this, but new deliveries are also likely to be delayed. For instance, deliveries by Boeing could take a while as certifications for some of its new aircraft have been deferred since the Alaska Airlines incident in January, in which an unused door of a Boeing 737-9 Max flew off mid-flight.