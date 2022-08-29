Why aluminium prices are unlikely to fall1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 12:48 AM IST
Many smelters in Europe are running at cash losses considering spot metal and energy prices
Shares of aluminium producers such as Hindalco Industries Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) have moved in tandem with the demand-supply dynamics of the metal. These shares touched 52-week highs in March when supply risks arose from the Russia-Ukraine war. However, shares of Hindalco and Nalco plummeted later due to muted demand conditions and are now 32-40% below their 52-week highs.