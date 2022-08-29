Why aluminium prices are unlikely to fall

Still, worries because of subdued demand and high energy costs remain. A series of lockdowns in China have weighed heavily on demand, which contracted by 5.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q2CY22 against production growth of 3.9% y-o-y, according to Kotak analysts. The country is introducing a slew of measures to revive the economy, but such monetary and fiscal stimulus would take time to cause a notable difference. Analysts expect Chinese demand to recover in Q4CY22 because of stronger seasonal restocking, pent-up demand on a low base, and materialization of stimulus steps. But, in ex-China regions, demand is likely to stay muted. Thus, profit margins of Indian aluminium producers in Q2FY23 are likely to fall sequentially. However, with stable metal prices and expectation of increased domestic coal availability, margins are expected to improve thereafter.