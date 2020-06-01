Supply to improve post Unlock 1; demand pickup could be slower

“Unlock 1 has improved sentiments. Capacity utilisation and supply chains should start moving, and demand will be better. But normalization will take time. It’s difficult to put an exact timeline to this, but it could even take about six months," said Harsha Upadhyaya, chief investment officer, equity, Kotak Mutual Fund. In fact, most sectors are expected to beat a slow path to recovery. Also, this time, the recovery is likely to be led by the rural sector rather than urban demand. “With major metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, etc. all coming under the red zone, revival in economic activity and urban demand would take time," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note to clients.