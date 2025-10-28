Supreme Industries' guidance cut rocks investor confidence
The pipe maker lowered volume guidance for the second half of FY26 from 14-15% to 12-14% and consolidated Ebitda margin guidance from 14.5-15.5% to 14.5-15%, causing the stock to drop more than 4% on Tuesday. What will it take for a revival?
Pipe maker Supreme Industries Ltd is hoping to find respite from demand and margin woes in the second half of the financial year (H2FY26) after a patchy first half. The likely imposition of an anti-dumping duty on PVC resin in November, and improved agriculture and plumbing demand are expected to buoy earnings prospects.