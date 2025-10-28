Supreme Industries' guidance cut rocks investor confidence

The company saw an estimated overall inventory loss of ₹50-60 crore in H1FY26 owing to falling prices of various materials such as PVC, CPVC and polyethylene. Currently, channel inventory levels are lower than usual. For pipe companies, dealers’ restocking and destocking decisions are highly influenced by changes in PVC prices. According to management, polymer prices have remained under pressure, but the decline is likely to stabilize unless there is a significant drop in crude oil prices.