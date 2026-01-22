Why Supreme Industries needs recovery in PVC prices to sustain
Supreme expects operating margin to normalise at supported by a rising value-added product mix. For now, weak PVC prices have led to a 17% drop in Supreme’s shares in the past three months.
Plastic pipes maker Supreme Industries Ltd did reasonably well in the December quarter (Q3FY26). Overall volume growth stood at 13% year-on-year and plastic pipes volumes rose at a higher-than-expected pace of around 16%, aided by integration of Wavin India's piping business.