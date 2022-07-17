Surge in attrition rate turns a dampener for L&T Tech Services2 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 10:09 PM IST
In Q1, LLTS saw 280 basis points sequential rise in its attrition rate measured on last twelve months basis to 23.2%
L &T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS), a midcap information technology (IT) services provider, has put up a decent show for the June quarter (Q1FY23). Revenue in constant currency (CC) terms grew by 4.7% sequentially, beating analysts’ estimates. The demand environment continues to be strong, the management said.