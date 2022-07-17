Surge in attrition rate turns a dampener for L&T Tech Services

Tier-I and Tier-II IT companies that have reported Q1 earnings so far have seen their margins moderate sequentially. However, a big disappointment in LLTS’ Q1 was the jump of 280 bps in its attrition rate measured on last twelve months (LTM) basis, to 23.2%. In Q1, the LTM attrition for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd rose 190 bps and 230 bps, respectively, versus Q4FY22. Among midcaps, Mindtree Ltd saw this metric rise 70 bps while L&T Infotech Ltd saw a drop of 20 bps in its LTM attrition, sequentially.