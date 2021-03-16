Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO: A growth promise but an asset quality hindrance

The lender’s proforma bad loans in December quarter at 9.3% were the highest among peers. Proforma bad loans capture the true picture of asset quality as they adjust for the judicial standstill on asset recognition. What’s more is that Suryoday’s operations are concentrated in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Orissa although the lender has diversified its presence in other states. Resurgence in new infections in Maharashtra has resulted in select districts going into temporary lockdowns and this could impact collections for the lender. But the management seems confident of tiding over this challenge. “There is a temporary challenge in collections but they are going to improve going forward. Our strength is the community based lending we do and our customers try their best to repay," said Baskar Babu Ramachandran, managing director of the lender.