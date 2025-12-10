Suzlon’s growth runway needs support from solid execution
Summary
Execution bottlenecks such as connectivity delays, land hurdles, and right-of-way constraints remain the energy sector’s hardest problems to solve.
Suzlon Energy Ltd’s stock is down about 20% over the past six months, weighed down by the fear that India’s wind cycle is losing momentum. Still, it’s worth noting that Suzlon has assembled a robust medium-term orderbook pipeline.
