Suzlon Energy eyes order tailwinds after robust Q1
Summary
Suzlon Energy's shares fell nearly 5% after the unexpected exit of CFO Himanshu Mody, despite strong Q1 results showcasing growth in wind turbine deliveries. The company's leadership dynamics and future strategies are now under scrutiny in the renewable energy sector.
Suzlon Energy Ltd's shares have shed nearly 5% in two sessions, as its solid performance in the June quarter and meeting its guidance seemed to be eclipsed by the sudden exit of its chief financial officer Himanshu Mody.
