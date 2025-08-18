Note that Suzlon’s order inflow--derived as the difference between closing and opening order book and then adding deliveries during the quarter to the figure--had peaked at 1,170 MW in Q2FY25. The stock price had also hit its all-time peak of ₹86 in September of that quarter. In Q1FY26, a sequential revival has been seen, wherein order inflow rose 38% to 780 MW, though far lower than the quarterly peak. It also helps that Suzlon has bagged a big order of 381 MW from Zelestra in the current quarter.