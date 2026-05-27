Suzlon Energy gets the wind in its sails as deliveries improve

Suzlon Energy’s March quarter (Q4FY26) report card suggests that India’s wind power cycle is no longer merely a policy aspiration but increasingly becoming an execution story.
Revenue surged 45% year-on-year (y-o-y) to almost ₹5,500 crore. Ebitda increased by 39% to ₹964 crore, while profit before tax jumped 51% to ₹833 crore. Suzlon’s order book remained robust at 5,892 MW, including a 195 MW order bagged in May.
The company allayed longstanding concerns over execution in the industry. Due to transmission bottlenecks, grid stability and regulatory hurdles, the gap between Suzlon’s deliveries and installations had been increasing, leading to apprehensions in recent quarters on execution and new order inflows.
FY25 saw 1,550 MW in deliveries, but only 336 MW of installations. In Q4, the company showed that this may finally be changing as deliveries jumped 45% to 830 MW, taking deliveries in FY26 to 2,456 MW, in line with the 60% year-on-year growth guidance.