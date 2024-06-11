Amid governance hiccups, Suzlon gains wind in its sails
Summary
- The wind energy company has crafted a successful turnaround marked by debt reduction and efficient working capital management
- But the market was spooked when independent director Marc Desaedeleer resigned earlier this week citing concerns over compliance and transparency
Suzlon Energy Ltd seems set to maintain its post-turnaround momentum, aided by a favourable macroeconomic environment, healthy financials, and a robust order book. This is despite concerns over ‘corporate governance’ issues following the sudden resignation of an independent director.