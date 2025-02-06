Swiggy Instamart’s delivery on order value, take rate trail Zomato, Blinkit

A higher average order value (AOV) generally leads to higher profitability, with delivery costs remaining the same. AOV is a key metric for quick commerce. Instamart’s Q3 AOV, though higher by 7% q-o-q at ₹534, is much lower versus ₹707 of Zomato’s Blinkit. Lower AOV coupled with a lower take rate of 15.4% against Blinkit's 17.9% is significantly harmful to Instamart’s profitability. The contribution loss per order rose to ₹25 q-o-q from ₹10, which could also be due to the incentives being offered to retain and attract customers.