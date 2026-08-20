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Swiggy as Indian-controlled company: time to reassess Instamart’s valuation?

Manish Joshi
3 min read20 Aug 2026, 01:51 PM IST
Swiggy reduced its foreign holding limit to 49.5% from 50.02%, while foreign investors such as SoftBank have surrendered board nomination rights.
Swiggy reduced its foreign holding limit to 49.5% from 50.02%, while foreign investors such as SoftBank have surrendered board nomination rights.(REUTERS)
Summary

The implied valuation of Instamart becomes a key monitorable as the company starts operating an inventory-owned model alongside its online marketplace.

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Shares of online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy gained 3% over two trading sessions after a resolution enabling the company to become an Indian owned and controlled company was approved at its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Shares of online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy gained 3% over two trading sessions after a resolution enabling the company to become an Indian owned and controlled company was approved at its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

This will allow Swiggy’s quick commerce arm Instamart to operate an inventory-owned model alongside its online marketplace for third-party sellers.

This will allow Swiggy’s quick commerce arm Instamart to operate an inventory-owned model alongside its online marketplace for third-party sellers.

To become an Indian owned and controlled company, foreign ownership must be less than 50% and the majority board representation has to be of resident Indian individuals. Swiggy lowered the cap on foreign holdings to 49.5% from 50.02% in June. With foreign investors such as SoftBank surrendering the right to nominate directors, board representation will remain Indian.

Also Read | Swiggy targets ₹10k crore Ebitda by FY31, bets on food delivery and Instamart

Jefferies India said in a report dated 19 August that capping foreign holdings will lead to passive outflows from foreign funds that replicate the MSCI and FTSE indices. This is a short-term negative. However, if Swiggy's fundamentals improve, then domestic investors can make up for foreign fund outflows.

Eternal, which owns and operates Zomato and Blinkit, imposed a similar foreign ownership restriction in April 2025. Its stock price has since advanced 40% on improving financial performance.

Instamart’s loss narrowed in the June quarter (Q1FY27) and it continues to make a loss at the adjusted Ebitda level (pre-Ind AS). The loss fell 13% year-on-year and 9% sequentially to 778 crore as its net order value (NOV)—the gross order value minus discounts—rose 39% year-on-year and 3% sequentially to 5,817 crore.

As existing dark stores scale-up their business, NOV and profitability should improve. Profitability may also get a leg-up from the inventory ownership-led mode, which can help to capture the full product margin even after factoring-in inventory losses compared to earning commission from sellers.

Margin improvement

Owning inventory also means additional working capital requirements, but profitability prospects are better. The Ebitda margin as a percentage of NOV can improve by 80-100 basis points (bps) after a year or so, even though the current Ebitda margin is negative, according to analysts.

Also Read | Swiggy, Eternal take different routes to food delivery growth

This makes the implied valuation of Instamart a key monitorable. Emkay Global Financial Services values Swiggy’s food-delivery business at 57,000 crore, using EV/Ebitda of 32x based on FY28 estimates.

Separately, Emkay assigns a valuation of 6,500 crore to the out-of-home and supply chain business. Also, there is a cash in hand of 15,000 crore. If the total of these three is deducted from Swiggy’s current market capitalization of 75,000 crore, the implied valuation of Instamart comes to a negative 3,500 crore.

This pessimism could perhaps be because the Street expects Instamart to keep on making losses, at least for now, and would require constant equity or debt fund infusion. But after becoming an Indian owned and controlled company, the chances are that Instamart may be in a better position to compete and survive in the quick commerce space.

Also Read | Swiggy gets FSSAI order on its Toing app licence, rejigs details

It will be just the third such quick commerce company, after Eternal and the retail arm of Reliance Industries. DMart has so far failed to make a mark in quick commerce. Competitors Amazon, Flipkart and Zepto are not Indian owned and controlled.

So, unless there is a severe de-rating of Swiggy’s food delivery business or a worsening of Instamart’s financials, there could be a reassessment of Instamart’s implied valuation.

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Meet the Author

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets Read more

spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.<br><br>Over the last two years of his association with Mint, he has focused on sharing his knowledge accumulated over the years with the readers. Having deep knowledge of accounting standards by virtue of the highest qualification in accounting, he can evaluate corporate balance sheets better. He tries to give a differentiated perspective on valuation of stocks and corporate developments backed by sound logic.<br><br>His goal is to provide a unique value proposition to readers by blending fundamental views on a stock with shifting market dynamics, which is possible because he is an active trader himself. His columns are useful for investors and students who are pursuing management courses by demystifying complex concepts and analytical jargon. His mantra is to give maximum value for the money and time spent by the reader.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketSwiggy as Indian-controlled company: time to reassess Instamart’s valuation?

Swiggy as Indian-controlled company: time to reassess Instamart’s valuation?

Manish Joshi
3 min read20 Aug 2026, 01:51 PM IST
Swiggy reduced its foreign holding limit to 49.5% from 50.02%, while foreign investors such as SoftBank have surrendered board nomination rights.
Swiggy reduced its foreign holding limit to 49.5% from 50.02%, while foreign investors such as SoftBank have surrendered board nomination rights.(REUTERS)
Summary

The implied valuation of Instamart becomes a key monitorable as the company starts operating an inventory-owned model alongside its online marketplace.

Gift this article

Shares of online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy gained 3% over two trading sessions after a resolution enabling the company to become an Indian owned and controlled company was approved at its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Shares of online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy gained 3% over two trading sessions after a resolution enabling the company to become an Indian owned and controlled company was approved at its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

This will allow Swiggy’s quick commerce arm Instamart to operate an inventory-owned model alongside its online marketplace for third-party sellers.

This will allow Swiggy’s quick commerce arm Instamart to operate an inventory-owned model alongside its online marketplace for third-party sellers.

To become an Indian owned and controlled company, foreign ownership must be less than 50% and the majority board representation has to be of resident Indian individuals. Swiggy lowered the cap on foreign holdings to 49.5% from 50.02% in June. With foreign investors such as SoftBank surrendering the right to nominate directors, board representation will remain Indian.

Also Read | Swiggy targets ₹10k crore Ebitda by FY31, bets on food delivery and Instamart

Jefferies India said in a report dated 19 August that capping foreign holdings will lead to passive outflows from foreign funds that replicate the MSCI and FTSE indices. This is a short-term negative. However, if Swiggy's fundamentals improve, then domestic investors can make up for foreign fund outflows.

Eternal, which owns and operates Zomato and Blinkit, imposed a similar foreign ownership restriction in April 2025. Its stock price has since advanced 40% on improving financial performance.

Instamart’s loss narrowed in the June quarter (Q1FY27) and it continues to make a loss at the adjusted Ebitda level (pre-Ind AS). The loss fell 13% year-on-year and 9% sequentially to 778 crore as its net order value (NOV)—the gross order value minus discounts—rose 39% year-on-year and 3% sequentially to 5,817 crore.

As existing dark stores scale-up their business, NOV and profitability should improve. Profitability may also get a leg-up from the inventory ownership-led mode, which can help to capture the full product margin even after factoring-in inventory losses compared to earning commission from sellers.

Margin improvement

Owning inventory also means additional working capital requirements, but profitability prospects are better. The Ebitda margin as a percentage of NOV can improve by 80-100 basis points (bps) after a year or so, even though the current Ebitda margin is negative, according to analysts.

Also Read | Swiggy, Eternal take different routes to food delivery growth

This makes the implied valuation of Instamart a key monitorable. Emkay Global Financial Services values Swiggy’s food-delivery business at 57,000 crore, using EV/Ebitda of 32x based on FY28 estimates.

Separately, Emkay assigns a valuation of 6,500 crore to the out-of-home and supply chain business. Also, there is a cash in hand of 15,000 crore. If the total of these three is deducted from Swiggy’s current market capitalization of 75,000 crore, the implied valuation of Instamart comes to a negative 3,500 crore.

This pessimism could perhaps be because the Street expects Instamart to keep on making losses, at least for now, and would require constant equity or debt fund infusion. But after becoming an Indian owned and controlled company, the chances are that Instamart may be in a better position to compete and survive in the quick commerce space.

Also Read | Swiggy gets FSSAI order on its Toing app licence, rejigs details

It will be just the third such quick commerce company, after Eternal and the retail arm of Reliance Industries. DMart has so far failed to make a mark in quick commerce. Competitors Amazon, Flipkart and Zepto are not Indian owned and controlled.

So, unless there is a severe de-rating of Swiggy’s food delivery business or a worsening of Instamart’s financials, there could be a reassessment of Instamart’s implied valuation.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets Read more

spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.<br><br>Over the last two years of his association with Mint, he has focused on sharing his knowledge accumulated over the years with the readers. Having deep knowledge of accounting standards by virtue of the highest qualification in accounting, he can evaluate corporate balance sheets better. He tries to give a differentiated perspective on valuation of stocks and corporate developments backed by sound logic.<br><br>His goal is to provide a unique value proposition to readers by blending fundamental views on a stock with shifting market dynamics, which is possible because he is an active trader himself. His columns are useful for investors and students who are pursuing management courses by demystifying complex concepts and analytical jargon. His mantra is to give maximum value for the money and time spent by the reader.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketSwiggy as Indian-controlled company: time to reassess Instamart’s valuation?
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