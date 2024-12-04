Can Swiggy’s Instamart spice it up in quick commerce?

It is clear that quick commerce is a bigger opportunity than the food delivery business. Therefore, the incremental value for Swiggy lies in Instamart business. Going by Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ report, Zepto has become the second biggest player with a 29% market share after Blinkit of Zomato at 46% based on annualized financials of Q1FY25. Instamart’s 25% market share means it will have to invest aggressively to boost its share. This might delay Swiggy’s plan of achieving positive adjusted Ebitda for the company as a whole by Q3FY26—a deciding factor for the long-term trajectory of the stock.