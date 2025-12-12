Is Swiggy’s latest fundraising a red flag for long-term wealth creation?
Summary
With nearly 270 million new shares being issued within 13 months since its November 2024 IPO, shareholders face almost 10% dilution in a single year.
Swiggy Ltd’s large ₹10,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) comes barely a year after its initial public offering (IPO). For investors, this appears to be a message that the company is eager for capital.
