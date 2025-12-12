Is Swiggy’s latest fundraising a red flag for long-term wealth creation?

A large part of the QIP money of around ₹4,475 crore is allocated for the expansion of Swiggy’s quick-commerce fulfilment network, including dark stores and warehouses. The goal is to expand the fulfilment footprint significantly over the next few years to support faster deliveries and wider coverage. It is planning to spend ₹2,300 crore on marketing and brand building over the next two years. This is aimed at driving customer acquisition, increasing average order values, and competing more aggressively with rivals like Zepto and Blinkit. The remaining amount will be used for technology improvements and potential inorganic growth opportunities.