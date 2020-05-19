Tag, you are it! India’s banks find themselves holding one too many risks

If that is not all, bankers cannot figure out how much of stress is on their books right now. For one, the moratorium allowed by the regulator would be over by the end of May. Considering that the lockdown to curb the spread of covid-19 has been extended to 31 May, bankers want the moratorium as well as the leeway on asset quality to be extended too. But the moratorium is just kicking the can down the road. Banks are worried that even when the moratorium is lifted, not many borrowers would be able to pay. Analysts believe that bad loan ratios will worsen in the coming two quarters for all banks.