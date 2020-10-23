Take one for growth. RBI’s new MPC bats for investment revival

The strongest voice here was of JR Varma, also the lone dissenter against the policy stance. Varma said that India’s sovereign bond yield curve is one of the steepest in the world and it hurts investments. “Excessive long-term rates exacerbate the collapse of investments in the economy," Varma said. Michael Patra, deputy governor and incharge of monetary policy at the RBI suggested that investments are critical for a sustained growth path. “Empirical evidence suggests that consumption-led recoveries are shallow and short-lived," Patra said. Governor Shaktikanta Das too seem to side with most members on investment. Das suggested that one of reasons behind the MPC’s guidance to keep rates low for long was revival of investment. “This enhanced guidance should strengthen and quicken the pace of transmission to longer-term yields and help support consumption and investment demand in the economy," said Das.